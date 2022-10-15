ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE OKE opened at $54.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.