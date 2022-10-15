Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Ontology has a market cap of $181.11 million and $14.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.05 or 0.06709354 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

