Optas LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. 1,875,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

