Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,229,488. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

