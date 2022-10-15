Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optas LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Intuit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 17,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.11. 1,804,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.11. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

