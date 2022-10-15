Optas LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

