Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

