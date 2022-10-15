Optas LLC Sells 128,683 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128,683 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,075,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

