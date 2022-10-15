Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $17.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.17. 264,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,923. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.29 and a 200-day moving average of $506.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

