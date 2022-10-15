Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

