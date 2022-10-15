Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 227,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

