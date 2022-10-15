OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.17

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 332195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.72 million and a PE ratio of -10.34.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.28 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

