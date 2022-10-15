Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,697,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,106. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

