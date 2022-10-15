Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 204.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,071.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,061,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ICVT stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $68.54. 109,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

