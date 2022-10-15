Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,471. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

