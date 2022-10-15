Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

