Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $329,472,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,691.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

