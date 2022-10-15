Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

