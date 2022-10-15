Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 77,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

