Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $89.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.64.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.2 %

OSK stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 331,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

