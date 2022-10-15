Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.64.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 331,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

