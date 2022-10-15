Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

