Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Outbrain Stock Performance

OB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 191,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,057. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

