Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 902,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.51.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 109.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 436.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

