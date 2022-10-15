Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of OMI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

