Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

