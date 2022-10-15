Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,773 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $15.10.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
