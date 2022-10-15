Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,773 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.