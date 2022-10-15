Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

OXM stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

