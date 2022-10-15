P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 22,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $681.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $237.17 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

