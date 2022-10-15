P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 22,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $681.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.48.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $237.17 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
Featured Stories
