PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.64.
PACCAR Stock Down 2.2 %
PCAR traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 733,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
