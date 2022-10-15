Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Up 2.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 15.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

