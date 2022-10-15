Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,259. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
