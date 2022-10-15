Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,646,318 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

