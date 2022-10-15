Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 2.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. 287,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 681,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

