Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 353,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $306,477 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.