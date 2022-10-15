Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 353,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.41.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.