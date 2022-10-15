Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of PXT traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 537,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.29. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 8.5200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.