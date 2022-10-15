Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

