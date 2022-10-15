Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 9,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

