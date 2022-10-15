Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.24. The stock had a trading volume of 746,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,399. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

