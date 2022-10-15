Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 126,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,695. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

