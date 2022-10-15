Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after buying an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 966.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,631,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,113,000 after buying an additional 1,478,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

