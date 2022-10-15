Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

