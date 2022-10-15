Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.11.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

