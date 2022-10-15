Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,123 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $66.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

