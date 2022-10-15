Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.25 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

