Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

