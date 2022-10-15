Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

IWF opened at $207.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

