Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

