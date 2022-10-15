Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $42.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

