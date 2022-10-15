Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $207.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

